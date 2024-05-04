Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,856. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.