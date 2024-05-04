British Land (LON:BLND) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 405 ($5.09) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 432 ($5.43).
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 406.80 ($5.11).
British Land Trading Up 2.5 %
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
