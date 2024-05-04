Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.63.

BFAM stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 651,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

