BMO Capital Markets Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $40.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of SFM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. 2,076,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,326. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

