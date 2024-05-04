BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 374,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,125. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

