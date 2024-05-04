Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $81.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 1,509,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,112. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

