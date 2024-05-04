BILL (NYSE:BILL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.62.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 7,372,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,327. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $95,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.