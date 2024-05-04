Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 214,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.