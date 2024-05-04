Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,558 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $577.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
