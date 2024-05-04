Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

