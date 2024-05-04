Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 4,208,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

