Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 70,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 2,405,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,591. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

