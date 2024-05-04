Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Thursday. 14,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

