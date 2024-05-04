Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Thursday. 14,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
