Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Bally’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 361,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $8,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

