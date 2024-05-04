Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 3,991,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

