AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.63.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,279 shares of company stock worth $21,041,962. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.