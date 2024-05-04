Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NYSE ASH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

