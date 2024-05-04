Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 178,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,025 shares of company stock worth $2,374,896. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.