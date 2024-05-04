American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of American International Group worth $150,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in American International Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

