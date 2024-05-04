Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,651 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE WSM traded up $12.46 on Friday, hitting $304.70. 1,104,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,075. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $319.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

