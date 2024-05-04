Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Adient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.