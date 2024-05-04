Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Up 33.3%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,717,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,301% from the average daily volume of 193,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

