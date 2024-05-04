2seventy bio (TSVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2seventy bio Price Performance
Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $244.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.87. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
