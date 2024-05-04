2,454 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

