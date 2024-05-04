1,547 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,041,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

