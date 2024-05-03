Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 38,347 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,347 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,656. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day moving average is $275.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

