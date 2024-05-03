Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. 200,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.