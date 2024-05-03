Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 11,140 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $176.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

