Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.25 on Friday, hitting $423.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.89 and its 200 day moving average is $418.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.