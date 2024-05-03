Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,273. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

