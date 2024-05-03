Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $868,000 in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.87. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.