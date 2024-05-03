Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.