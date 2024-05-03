Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.84. 5,490,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,817,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.