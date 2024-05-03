Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. 1,282,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

