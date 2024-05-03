Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.