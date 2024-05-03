Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 124,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,010. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

