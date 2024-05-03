Wedbush Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.24.

TXRH opened at $163.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

