Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 759,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.