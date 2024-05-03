Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.57 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Renasant worth $110,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RNST

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.