Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Decreased by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 109,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,613,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.