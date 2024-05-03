Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,185. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

