Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $231.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

