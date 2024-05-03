Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 5,162,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258,930. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

