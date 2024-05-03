Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

