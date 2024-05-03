Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 111,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,233.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

