Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 391,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,846,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

