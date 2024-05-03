UGI Co. (UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

