The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $255.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $220.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,643,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 823.63 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

