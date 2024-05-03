SunCoke Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $851.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.48.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

