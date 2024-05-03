Summit Financial LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

